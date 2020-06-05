Ali Fazal Shares Picture Wearing Suit And Richa Chadha Cannot Stop Gushing

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been together for more than four years now and will be tying the knot soon. Even as the couple quarantine separately, they are not leaving any chance to showcase their love publicly. The couple has also confessed on several occasions that they have been waiting for the lockdown to get over so they can meet each other soon. In a recent post on social media by Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha has a special comment. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

ALSO READ | Ali Fazal Misses Girlfriend Richa Chadha, Says, 'Wish Could Go & Meet Her'

Ali Fazal suits up

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal recently took to social media to share a picture pf himself suited up. In the picture, Ali Fazal looked dapper in a checkered blazer and black shirt. To add on to the look, Ali Fazal is also wearing a pair of black sunglasses.

While talking about how he missed his wardrobe, Ali Fazal added in the caption, “Sorry am just missing my suits!! Aaj koi gyaan nahi. Cyclone se bach gaye. Love to all. But to myself 1st. Jao . Ab. Mwaaaaaaa”.

ALSO READ | Ali Fazal Misses Richa Chadha, Considers Taking Mumbai Police's Permission To Visit Her

Take a look at Ali Fazal’s post here:

However, it was the comments section that took stole people's hearts. Ali Fazal’s lady-love Richa Chadha was all praises and could not stop gushing on her beau’s dapper look. She even dropped a comment, “Hawt” under the post for Ali Fazal.

(Image Source: Ali Fazal Instagram)

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha’s Quarantine Experiments In Her Kitchen; Check Full Details

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha recently teamed up with several celebrities from the industry to send a shipment of top-grade PPE gear. The same was given to the frontline led staff at the Rural Hospital, Amravati. The actor even penned a heartfelt note thanking everyone who helped him do the same.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were supposed to tie the knot in April 2020. However, they have shifted their plans to a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new dates haven’t been revealed by the actors yet. Reportedly, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had applied for a registered marriage in a court in Mumbai. Reportedly, the couple met in Casablanca on a shoot.

ALSO READ | Ali Fazal Dedicates Beautiful Urdu Poetry To Richa Chadha, Makes Her Blush

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.