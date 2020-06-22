Ali Fazal Quotes His Late Mother Uzma Saeed, Shares Throwback Photos

Actor Ali Fazal recently took to his official social media handle and shared several throwback photos which featured the actor’s mother. He also penned a note post his mother’s demise. Fazal’s mother passed away on June 17, 2020. Read on to know more details about the story:

Ali Fazal’s latest Insta post

On June 22, 2020, Ali Fazal took to his official Instagram handle and posted photos of his mother in the wake of her demise. Over the week, the actor has been sharing photos of his mother. In one of the photos, fans can see a young Ali Fazal, and his mother, who is watching over him. Here is the photo post:

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan Pays Tribute To Indian Army Soldiers In The Wake Of Galwan Valley Incident



ALSO READ | Yohan's Death: TST Singer Had Said A Quote From 'Everyone Turns 30' Made Him Reflect



In the caption, Fazal wrote a quote by his mother Uzma Saeed and penned his personal thoughts. He wrote, “All our cups are dealt in different measures. Just drink your tea” - Uzma Saeed. He also added, “The tribal mind almost never falls in line, but one must know how to manoeuvre and sift through the consciousness and the subconscious to arrive at coherence and some version of the human condition. Scarcity of thought is a rare feat, we want to be able to leap against the push of time and float in thoughtlessness to reach a profundity that is mindful of its own misgivings. And then maybe, we may feel a little less mortal than most days. In other news, I must get back to the mint, the grind, the system until Polly puts another kettle on. Cheers to the unlearned. I present myself to you, a glimpse every day I will chip away in the name of ‘we buy you sell you buy we sell ‘. Bank account number, please. Lift the right leg and raise an eyebrow per favour. Cheeeeeeeeeeez”.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Conducts Prayer Meet At His Patna Residence; Watch Video

In another social media post, the actor wrote that he cannot express himself as he wants to through these photos that he has been posting. He then stated that, however, he just has these photos, some are tangible and some are etched in his memories. He further said that he will never get closure over her. Here is the social media post:

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon Blasts Trolls After SSR's Death, Says, 'social Media Is The Fakest Place'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.