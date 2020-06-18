Kriti Sanon Blasts Social Media For Being 'fake', Calls Out Media For 'blind Items'

Kriti Sanon recently called out the media for 'blind items' and called social media a fake and a 'toxic place'. The post was made in the light of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise who passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Read more:

Kriti Sanon calls out media and social media

Taking to her official Instagram handle on June 17, 2020, actor Kriti Sanon posted a series of photos and called out media and social media. In these photos, which the Raabta actor posted in her Instagram story section, she stated that there should be rules for journalism to dictate what is acceptable and "what is not".

In her post, Sanon wrote that "blind items" should be considered illegal and therefore should be banned. Sanon wrote how these things should come under mental harassment. The actor wrote, "There should be RULES for Journalism- someone should define what's acceptable, what's not, what falls under "Journalism", and what comes under "None of your Business" and "Live and let live". Sanon further wrote, " BLIND ITEMS should be ILLEGAL, should be banned!"

Elaborating on this, the actor wrote, "They should come under Mental Harassment! So either have proof and some *** guts to write the names, or don't write it at all! You write "hear-say" and call it Journalisms while you have no idea how badly that can affect someone's mind, their family, their life. Little Birdie is usually not right..." Here is the post:

In her post she also talked about how "strange it is" that "otherwise trolling, gossiping world" suddenly awakens your "niceness and positive side" after one's death. She wrote, "Social media is the FAKEST, most toxic place... and if your haven't posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not grieving when in reality, those people are grieving for REAL. It seems Social Media is the new "REAL" world... and the Real-world has become "FAKE".

Here's an official statement from Sushant's PR team

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said the statement.

