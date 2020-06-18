Yohan's Death: TST Singer Had Said A Quote From 'Everyone Turns 30' Made Him Reflect

Popular Korean K-pop artist Yohan passed away recently at the age of 28. Fans of K-Pop have been very saddened by the news of Yohan's untimely passing. A few days before his demise, he had talked to his fans about several things in a live video. On the live video, he talked about a quote that made him reflect on himself and his own life.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof

A quote that made Yohan reflect on his life

Yohan, who was 28 years old, has recently passed away. He was one of the most known K-Pop artists and was a part of the boy band TST, formerly known as Top Secret. The band's official agency has confirmed the news of the singer's death but has not stated the exact cause of Yohan's death. The singer had hosted a live video before his death, according to an entertainment portal. In the video, he interacted with fans about several things and topics.

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood

In this live chat, the K Pop singer reportedly said that he recently read a book and a line from the book left him with a lot to think about. He said that the line was from a book called Everyone Turns 30. He also revealed the line and said, “Everyone on this stage called life is worthy to get a spotlight, whether as a lead or as an extra”. Yohan further talked about the line from Everyone Turns 30 and said that this quote really touched him the most out of all the lines from the book.

He further said that "to be honest" he has been thinking a lot about what it means recently and tried to look back on his own self. One of the songs by TST titled Paradise is being revisited by the fans, which is a song that revolves around life after death, heaving and happiness. It was released back in the year 2018.

ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident



KJ Music Entertainment's statement

"We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan's family is currently in deep mourning. The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan's passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect. We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan's final parting."

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.