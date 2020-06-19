Ali Fazal's Mother Passes Away: Actor Pays Tribute With A Rare Photo Of His Mom Uzma

Ali Fazal's mother passed away on Wednesday in Lucknow. She was suffering from an illness, and the Mirzapur actor revealed that she passed away due to her health conditions. Ali Fazal paid tribute to his late mother as he posted an old picture of her. In the picture, she can be seen dressed as a bride wearing bangles and jewellery. The actor has been uploading pictures of his in her loving memories.

Ali Fazal's tribute to his mom

Fans offer condolence

Fans of the actor offered their condolences as they commented on the latest post. Several fans wrote how beautiful the actor’s mother was looking in the picture. Several others paid respect to Ali’s mother.

Ali Fazal earlier posted a picture with his mother where he penned a heartfelt note to her. He expressed how the two shared a deep bond and how the two had such fun times together. The actor said that he can never have closure with his mother.

Yeh chand tasweeron mein bayaan nahi ho paayega. Lekin tasweerein hee hain - kuchh andar kuchh idhar. Will never get closure with this woman. There was too much pending and too much gone, too much to say and too much to see.. but you n i know , this world wasnt for you my love. Our secrets remain with Dr Who and his adventures in your diaries. The ones we wrote the ones we burnt. So meri maa, meri kitaab meri jaan, tu upar ek ghar basaana.. and i know how amazingly you would do it up.. and so. now you can. Am putting this picture because this is one if those few where we was chillin oh so chillin. And she told me i could use this one on social media. And also said “zyaada gyaan mat baatna, they don’t want to listen to you ham”, Kuchh aur tasweerein daalta hoon. Dont mind doston. Yeh sab mein apne liye archive banaata hoon idhar (sic).

Ali’s representative said in a statement,

“It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020 in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace. Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point.”

Image Credits: Ali Fazal Instagram

