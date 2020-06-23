Didn't have siblings but my mom's 2nd child is grieving her loss, says Ali Fazal; see pic

Ali Fazal is trying to capture his memories with his mother in photographs after her death last week. The actor is paying his respects by expressing his strong thoughts in the form of throwback pictures on Instagram. In the latest one, the Mirzapur star opened up about her bond with her ‘second child,’ though Ali did not have a sibling.

Ali dedicated a post for their dog Bozo, who was extremely close to his mother. The 33-year-old joked how his mom always used to take his food away and give it to their pet, even recalling being jealous of Bozo. Sharing one snap that he found of his mother and the dog, he wrote that he too was grieving over her death.

Ali also wrote that Bozo was now attached to his to-be wife, actor Richa Chadha.

Here’s the post

Ali Fazal's mother passed away in Lucknow on June 17 after suffering health complications. He had announced the news on Twitter, calling her his ‘source of creativity’ and promising her that he will live the rest of his life for her.

I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020

Since then, Ali has been on a spree of sharing throwback pictures, right from a recent selfie, the only one she had allowed him to post, another of her mother from her college days, on her wedding, one showing her skills in sketching, and another with Ali as a baby.

Richa Chadha also wrote that she will take care of Ali after his mother’s death.

