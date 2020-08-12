Ali Fazal Remembers Robin Williams On His Death Anniversary, Says 'his Death Was A Jolt'

Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal remembered great American actor and comedian Robin Williams on his sixth death anniversary. Robin’s son Zak Williams shared a post on Twitter dedicated to his father where he wrote about the legacy of his father. He mentioned that the legacy still resides in the family and is also being carried forward by the people who carry his spirits in their hearts. Apart from his son, Ali also recalled some old memories of the actor and called him a "Universal Balm."

Ali Fazal remembers iconic actor Robin Williams on his death anniversary

Ali Fazal who is an ardent fan of the great actor paid tribute to Robin on Twitter and some of his childhood memories of the great actor. He wrote that Robin Williams is one such actor who managed to heal the actor through his childhood in many ways. Ali wrote that the passing away of Robin was indeed a great blow to him which he will never forget in life. Ali, at last, wrote that with the demise of the legendary actor he realized the great art of the actor and his power to change and heal the world. Robin’s son, Zak shared a throwback monochrome picture of the late actor and wrote that his family and his son will continue to fight for what’s good in the world, for peace, and work towards connecting people instead of tearing them apart. The actor who passed away at the age of 63, brought joy to countless fans as one of the world's funniest, most original comedians.

Dad, today marks six years since your passing. Your legacy lives on in your family and in those who carry your spirit within their hearts. We will continue to fight for what’s good in the world, for peace, and for connecting people instead of tearing them apart. Love you so much! pic.twitter.com/ytOoSy5uW5 — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) August 11, 2020

Its funny how thousands of miles away, your father managed to heal me through my childhood in so many ways..him passing was indeed the jolt i will never forget.But with it we realise great art and its power to change and heal the world. He is a reminder of that Universal Balm. https://t.co/sQ7VQYKhrt — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) August 12, 2020

About Robin Williams work

Robin Williams was known for his improvisation skills and the wide variety of memorable voices that he created. Robin began performing stand-up comedy in San Francisco and Los Angeles during the mid-1970s and rose to fame for playing the alien Mork in the sitcom Mork & Mindy. After his first starring film role in Popeye (1980), Williams starred in several critically and commercially successful films including The World According to Garp (1982), Moscow on the Hudson (1984), Good Morning, Vietnam (1987), Dead Poets Society (1989), Awakenings (1990), The Fisher King (1991), Patch Adams (1998), One Hour Photo (2002), and World's Greatest Dad (2009). According to reports, it is believed that the actor allegedly committed suicide in August 2014, at age 63, where he was found dead at his home in Paradise Cay, California. As per reports, his widow, Susan Schneider Williams as well as medical experts and the autopsy attributed his alleged suicide to his struggle with Lewy body disease.

