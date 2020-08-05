Richa Chadha Reveals Why Her Wedding With Beau Ali Fazal Had To Be Pushed To Next Year

Actor Richa Chadha was all set to tie the knot with actor and alleged beau Ali Fazal in April, this year. The couple had to postpone their wedding date due to Coronavirus and the lockdown implemented by the government. The couple has now confirmed that they will be getting married next year. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been in a relationship for several years now.

Richa Chadha postpones her wedding with Ali Fazal to next year

In an interview with a media house, Richa Chadha mentioned that 2020 has played a spoilsport with them in many ways. She said that the pandemic is far from done and the vaccine is nowhere in sight. She also added that it is pragmatic to push their celebration to next year so that everyone could attend the celebrations.

Also Read: Richa Chadha's Beauty Secret Will Leave You Surprised, Take A Look At The Actor's Post

Also Read: Richa Chadha Gives An Update On Her Wedding During An 'Ask Me Anything' Session; Read

Back in March, before the lockdown was implemented, Richa Chadha had announced her wedding with Ali Fazal. However, after the matter got worse due to the pandemic, their spokesperson announced that the couple has pushed their wedding dates to the second half of 2020. They wished for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends and families to be infected. Now they have announced that they will be tying the knot next year because things do not seem to be getting any better.

Also Read: Richa Chadha Shares Rare Picture Of Herself On Raksha Bandhan

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's relationship

Reportedly, the couple met each other on the sets of Fukrey. They bonded well over common interests. They were friends for a long time and later confirmed their relationship, making it public.

On the work front, Richa Chadha will be a part of films like Shakeela and Bholi Punjaban. Richa Chadha was last seen in the film Panga, along with actors Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill. Richa Chadha played the role of a coach in the film.

Also Read: Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Decide To Postpone Their Wedding To 2021?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.