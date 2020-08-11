Ali Fazal Lends Voice For An Animated Video As He Embarks On A Journey Of Self-realisation

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal decided to show support to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country by lending his voice to the animated visual journey called Tasveer. Fazal is currently dubbing for his much-awaited Amazon Prime series Mirzapur 2 as well. Tasveer, directed by Ashutosh Pathak, is a short video, which is a thoughtfully crafted cry with satirical layers to it. The poem highlights the need for kindness in today’s times.

What is Ali Fazal's new project?

Tasveer asks people to be empathetic to the less privileged. As the COVID-19 pandemic turned into a humanitarian crisis in India, Tasveer explores the issue on a deeper level.

The couplet written by Ashutosh Pathak has been converted into an animated video with music given by Neel Adhikari. Apart from being the director, Ashutosh has also created it. He himself is an animator, who roped in the actor to lend his voice. What really attracted Ali Fazal to collaborate on this is the theme of Tasveer and how it strongly resonates with his own sense of ideals.

Ali Fazal says, “It’s a truth poignantly penned by Ashutosh, that I found myself lucky enough to be able to lend my voice to. The idea was to keep the tonality not too much in the face because the visuals were going to be strong as they are. The words had to seamlessly slip into the skin of the reader and yet be strong enough to be heard. The best thing about art is it gets to place mirrors in the face of society and even ask some relevant questions. I don't know what our better versions look like, but we’ve all seen our worst as humanity this year.”

Adding to his thoughts, Ashutosh Pathak said, “Tasveer is a portrait of us - the privileged middle class. COVID has laid bare the class divide of societies. I remember burning with shame and helplessness as we watched the workers walk home from the comfort of our living rooms. I found that Ali shared this feeling, and together we found a way to voice it through this poem. Tasveer is our apology, our promise to be kinder to people around us in the post-COVID world.”

