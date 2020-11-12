Ali Fazal Remembers Mother On Birth Anniversary, Shares Heartfelt Note With Childhood Pic

Actor Ali Fazal remembered her on her birth anniversary on November 12 with a throwback picture. The actor paid tribute to his mother with the old childhood picture along with a heartfelt poetic post that just defines the kind of bond Ali shared with his mother. Ali Fazal's mother passed away in June this year due to prolonged illness.

Ali Fazal remembers mother on birth anniversary

In the picture, a young little Ali Fazal can be seen hugging his mother from behind while posing for the adorable picture. In the poetic caption, the Mirzapur actor expressed his love for his mother through the words of the famous poet Mir. Ali wrote that he can never forget his mother’s face, but he can see his own face through the eyes of his mother and it will never let him forget the memories that he holds of the two together.

Read: Ali Fazal Reveals Walking With Stick In 'Mirzapur 2' Costed Him 'months Of Physiotherapy'

Read: Ali Fazal Eagerly Waits For US Presidential Election Results, Says 'we Need To Know'

“ चेहरा तो कभी नहीं भूल सकता , हाँ अपना ज़रूर तुम्हारी आँखों में देखता था , ब वो ना भूलने देना हमको , गढ़-बढ़ हो जावे बिटिया “ - Mir . 🤍

Happy Birthday ! pic.twitter.com/sTyEw3B0iq — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 12, 2020

Ali who was attached to his mother was completely shattered after her demise. Ever since her demise, the actor has been sharing throwback pictures on social media while recalling his time with his mother. Earlier, post the passing away of his mother, the actor took to his Instagram stories to pay tribute to her. “Some other time, Pammo. The place where one does not have to go. I could only write this much now,” he wrote then.

After his mother’s demise, he wrote, “I’ll live the rest of yours for you. We only had this much time together, I don’t know why. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. I don’t have any more words). Love, Ali.” Ali Fazal's fiancée and actress Richa Chadha had also paid her tribute to his mother on social media. Replying to his post, she wrote, "Hang in there... Rest in peace Auntie."

I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali Fazal starrer Death on the Nile, which was slated to release on December 18, 2020, has been rescheduled. Various reports revealed that there has been a change in the release and that it won't be coming out this holiday season. Death on the Nile cast also includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, Kenneth Branagh, and Letitia Wright. The film is based on an Agatha Christie novel of the same name and is being distributed by 20th Century Studios.

Read: Ali Fazal Starrer Death On The Nile Won't Release In December, Postponed Indefinitely

Read: Ali Fazal’s DVD Collection Receives Love From Arshad Warsi, Check Their Funny Banter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.