Ali Fazal reveals walking with stick in 'Mirzapur 2' costed him 'months of physiotherapy'

Ali Fazal who is basking in the success of his recently released second season of the much-appreciated series Mirzapur shared a BTS story regarding his shady character as Guddu Bhaiya. The actor shared a still from the series on Twitter where he can be seen sitting on a rocking chair with a stick while looking fiercely at the camera.

Ali Fazal shares story behind his character in Mirzapur 2

While sharing the still, Ali who returns for vengeance in the second season, narrated the story behind his character. While captioning the post, he wrote that the stick which he used in the entire season, had cost him months of physiotherapy in the wrist. Apart from this, while trying to de[pict his mood in the picture, he wrote that he was trying to look towards the interesting times as Bombay is getting cold and fascism seems to be on its way out from the planet according to Ali.

That stick work cost me months of physiotherapy in the wrist. But worth every moment .. #mood in other news - looking towards interesting times. Bombay is already getting cold. Fascism maybe on its way out from the planet. Love to all @PrimeVideoIN #mirzapur2 #mirzapur pic.twitter.com/xDcBOX7uQE — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 8, 2020

Earlier, in a statement, Ali had talked about the pressure to live up to expectations with the second season of Mirzapur. “We were always the underdogs and there was always immense love from the audience. But now the show is considerably delayed because of the circumstances posed by the pandemic. Through the lockdown, fans have been after us. We can feel the eyes on us and I hope the audience is a little generous. Such great content has come out in the last year that I will be very proud of being part of Amazon’s legacy,” he had said.

The web series revolves around the corruption, crime, governance failure, rule of mafia dons, and gang wars in the titular eastern UP town. Its new season takes the story forward as the fight to become the king of Mirzapur continues between Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali Fazal starrer Death on the Nile, which was slated to release on December 18, 2020, has been rescheduled. Various reports revealed that there has been a change in the release and that it won't be coming out this holiday season. Death on the Nile cast also includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, Kenneth Branagh, and Letitia Wright. The film is based on an Agatha Christie novel of the same name and is being distributed by 20th Century Studios.

