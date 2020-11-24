Ali Fazal Reveals His First Salary Was Rs 8000; Shares Details About His First Job

Ali Fazal took to Twitter to reveal details of his first salary and the job he did to earn it. The actor, who now stars in huge blockbusters, revealed that he started small in order to pay his college fees. A trend has emerged on Twitter where renowned celebrities from Bollywood have begun mentioning their first salaries along with the purpose for which they used the money they earned.

Ali Fazal reveals first job details

Ali Fazal's Twitter saw the actor write a detailed note about the salary he earned and how spent it. Ali in the tweet revealed that his first salary was Rs. 8,000 when he used to work for a call centre. He further added that he was just 19 at the time when he had earned his first salary. Further on, Ali mentioned that he used the money he got from the job to pay his college fees. Fans were amazed by the humble beginnings Ali went through in contrast to the place he is in today. They applauded his journey and praised him for the determination he has shown through the years in Bollywood. His last outing with Mirzapur 2 earned Ali huge praises from fans and followers on social media. The actor has also cemented his place in Hollywood appearing in a bunch of noteworthy films.

First salary - 8000/-

Age - 19

Call centre during college to fund college fee. https://t.co/z2julqM576 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 18, 2020

The trend was carried forward by other celebrities as well who revealed their first salaries and the purpose of it. Ali Fazal's first salary tweet came in response to Anubhav Sinha’s tweet who also happened to mention his first salary. The director wrote that his first salary was 80 rupees when he used to give tuitions to class 7 students when he was 18 years old. Nimrat Kaur carried the chain forward after Ali Fazal's first salary tweet was made public. In response to his tweet, she wrote that her first salary was 10,000 at the age of 17. She revealed that she earned the money after she worked on a musical skit for a car launch event in Delhi. She said that she used the money to open her first bank account. The Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta too joined the trend and wrote that he earned 450 rupees as his first salary at age 16. The director said that he earned the money from selling jeans as a salesperson at Kemp’s corner. He said that he used the money to buy him clothes for attending junior college.

First Salary- Rs 80

Age-18

Arithmetic tuition to a class 7 student to earn for my smoking in the Engg college. https://t.co/SmxrV3E2Xf — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) November 18, 2020

First Salary : 10,000/-

Age : 17

Musical skit for a car launch at the Auto Expo Delhi used to open my first bank account. https://t.co/k3Kerh34KF — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 18, 2020

First salary- Rs.450pm

Age-16

Salesperson at Intershoppe Kemp's Corner selling Fu's jeans and casual wear to earn money for my junior college wardrobe. https://t.co/TYiJi9dQPR — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 18, 2020

