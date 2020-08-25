Richa Chadha Shares Candid Video Of Beau Ali Fazal & Says 'I Got You'; Watch

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have often delighted the fans with their adorable couple-goal moments. On August 24, Monday, Richa took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with beau Ali Fazal. The video features some candid moments of Ali captured by Richa, likely on their vacation. Take a look at the Instagram video below.

Richa Chadha captioned the Instagram post in Malayam. She wrote, "à´Žà´¨à´¿à´•àµà´•àµ à´®à´¨à´¸àµà´¸à´¿à´²à´¾à´¯à´¿ ?" which means "I got you?". In the video, Richa films Ali Fazal, while the pair gets ready to enjoy their fun Ferris wheel ride. The video further continues with Richa Chadha capturing Ali Fazal's candid moments in a selfie mode where she is also seen. She looks at the camera waiting for Ali to realise that she is filming it and as he notices, they have a good laugh.

Their video is likely to be from some funfair event or an amusement park. While Richa can be spotted in a white netted outfit, Ali Fazal stunned in a denim jacket clubbed with a black tee and denim jeans.

Fan reactions

Fans and followers have bombarded the comment section with praises for the couple. Some of them have reacted with several hearts for the pair, while some fans have a few lines for them. One of the Instagram users wrote, "U both look so cute.. Stay blessed guys", while another commented, "Tons of love for the best couples. Masha Allah. Stay smiling and stay safe..". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits: Richa Chadha's Instagram Comment Section

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha reportedly met each other on the sets of Fukrey (2013), and their romance started brewing. The pair was to tie the knot in April 2020. However, due to the current pandemic situation, they recently announced that they are pushing their wedding to next year (2021). Currently, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are very keen on completing their pending projects and have plans of being focused on their work.

