'Fukrey Returns' Cast Boasts Of Actors Like Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, And More; See List

Fukrey Returns is an interesting comedy-drama. The story revolves around a woman who just got out of jail and is ready to get back at the four friends who conned her. The film is helmed by Mrighdeep Lamba and written by Vipul Vig. The film was also produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The movie is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters, and hilarious twists and turns in the story. Know who is a part of the Fukrey Returns cast below.

Fukrey Returns Cast Details

Pulkit Samrat as Hunny

Pulkit Samrat reprised his role as Hunny in the film Fukrey Returns. According to the trailer, the actor is seen essaying a role where tries to be all bold, smart, and funny but in fact, gets scared of most of the things. His character is also shown as a flirt and conman in Fukrey Returns trailer.

Varun Sharma as Choocha

Varun Sharma reprised his role as Choocha from the previous film, Fukrey . In the trailer, the actor is shown as a very funny person; even when he goes on to say something serious it seems like a joke. According to the trailer, the actor’s character seems to have a crush on Richa Chadha, while she, on the other hand, is super tough. Varun also keeps getting visions about the future and his friends often go on to trust him.

Ali Fazal as Zafar

Ali Fazal reprised his role as Zafar in the film Fukrey Returns. In the trailer of the film, the actor is shown as a very smart, strong person who can do anything and everything but in fact, he also gets scared of everything just like his friend Hunny. He is also not seen doing much-talking in the trailer of the film.

Also read | Richa Chadha Shares Post For Job-seekers In Mumbai, Netizen Furthers Cause; Details Here

Manjot Singh as Lali

Manjot Singh essays the role of Lali in the film Fukrey Returns. His character is shown as a coward person who is always fearful of everything. He also goes on to leave fans and viewers in splits with his sarcastic jokes and comments.

Richa Chadha as Bholi Punjaban

Richa Chadha reprised her role as Bholi Punjaban in the cast of Fukrey Returns. She is shown as a strong, smart, and willful person who can do anything to get what she wants. Richa's character just got out of jail in the film and is ready to get back at the four friends who conned her.

Also read | Richa Chadha, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Other Celebs With Interesting Instagram Bios

Supporting cast in Fukrey Returns

Priya Anand as Priya in Fukrey Returns

Pankaj Tripathi as Pandit in Fukrey Returns

Vishakha Singh as Neetu Singh in Fukrey Returns

Also read | Ozark Cast: Laura Linney, Jason Bateman; Full List Of Characters In The Acclaimed Show

Also read | Richa Chadha Starrer ‘Fukrey Returns’: Reasons To Watch The Drama-filled Flick

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.