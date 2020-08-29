Ali Fazal Writes Note For Athlete Friend Ayesha; Says 'We’ve Championed Each Other'

On August 28, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal wrote a thank you note to his athlete friend Ayesha Billimoria. Sharing a picture, featuring him along with her on a race track, the actor wrote a heartwarming caption. Ali Fazal's caption read, "We’ve championed eachother for a long time. And i know ure there for me as i am for u. Love you meri jaan.. may the 4 take the world over !!! Also , not cool, dont make me tear up on an insta post". He concluded the post and wrote, "Ok, see you back on the track .. i’ll try not looking back". Scroll down to take a look at Ali Fazal's latest Instagram post:

Within a couple of hours, the thank you post of Ali Fazal garnered more than 100k likes; and is still counting. Meanwhile, Ali's girlfriend poured in love as she dropped a couple of red-heart emoticons in the comments section. On the other side, Ayesha was also quick to reply. Ayesha's comment read, "Yah because if you look back I’ll just over take you in the race".

The Fukrey actor's athlete friend wrote a brief letter to the former on her social media handle along with the same picture above. In her heartfelt letter, she praised Ali's courage and resilience in the hardest times. She also mentioned the death of Ali's mother. Ending her note on an emotional note, Ayesh wrote, "The world is YOUR stage my friend. It awaits you.. Every year is your year, larger than life, brighter than light.. Shed some tears if you must, but dont look back now".

A peek into Ali Fazal's Instagram

Apart from giving an insight into his relationship with his loved ones, the Sonali Cable actor has often announced and shared the details of his upcoming projects. A couple of days back, Fazal shared a monochrome photo of him and announced an untitled project with photographer-filmmaker Avani Rai. Meanwhile, recently, he also shared the trailer of his upcoming Hollywood film Death On The Nile and teaser of the second installment of his web-series Mirzapur.

