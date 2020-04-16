Excited Ali Fazal exclaims 'Yes! Fauda is back' as season 3 streams on Netflix

All wait is over for Ali Fazal who is excited about the arrival of the third season of Israeli television series Fauda and he just can't control his excitement on Twitter. Ali who is spending his quarantine catching up with all prominent web series, shared his love for the much-awaited Israeli show and finally, when it released, the Mirzapur star is all set to watch it. Ali informed about the web series on the micro-blogging site.

Ali Fazal shares his excitement

The Israeli television series Fauda is developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff drawing on their experiences in the Israel Defense Forces. The series first premiered on February 15, 2015, where it revolves around Doron, a commander in the Mista'arvim unit and his team as they pursue a Hamas arch-terrorist known as "The Panther." The first season was filmed in Kafr Qasim during the 2014 Israel–Gaza conflict. The second season premiered on December 31, 2017, and now the third season which took place in the Gaza Strip released on April 16.

YAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS.... #FAUDA IS BACKKKKKKKKKK — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 16, 2020

Apart from watching several web shows, Ali Fazal is also spending his quarantine learning the art of cooking. The actor shared a video on April 15 on his Twitter handle straight from his kitchen which he turned into a mess while cooking ‘Arhar ki daal’ which eventually turned out to be ‘moong ki daal’. However, fans can also catch a glimpse of a scared Ali who got hid behind the door of his kitchen with the loud noise of the pressure cooker.

In the video, he can be heard saying that he was not told that the pressure cooker would make such a noise while cooking and even that foam-like texture that would pop out of the cooker. Trying to defend his horrifying looks after watching the pressure cooker, Ali wrote that he is nor scared of the “seeti.” This funny video by the actor left his fans in splits who gave their opinions on properly cooking the daal.

