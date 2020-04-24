Ali Fazal Asks Why Ramzaan Is Being Called Ramadan, Says 'did I Miss The Name Change?'

Mirzapur star Ali Fazal who shared video extending his wishes for fans on Ramzaan gets popped up with a question and searches for an answer on Twitter. The actor shared a post on Twitter where he asked his fans that why everybody is wishing Ramadan instead of Ramzaan.

Ali Fazal shares his confusion between Ramzaan and Ramadan

The actor who is known for his witty remarks shared the post and asked fans that since childhood he is listening to the word Ramzaan and now suddenly he hears people wishing Ramadan. He even asked people that did he miss the name change? The Milan Talkies star shared the thought-provoking post on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Yaar can someone explain why everyone calls it Ramdan?? Bachpan se main Ramzaan sun raha hoon... Did I miss the name change?”

Yaar can someone explain why everyone calls it Ramdan?? Bachpan se main Ramzaan sun raha hoon. . Did i miss the name change? — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 24, 2020

Earlier on April 24, the actor conveyed his wishes to his fans and well-wishers by sharing a video and asking fans to celebrate the month by staying indoors. Ali Fazal expressed the current mood in a video, where he urged all to stay at home, and pray from home, amid the lockdown. He also requested people to follow rules of self-isolation and social distancing during the month of the festivity. At last, he concluded the video by wishing his fans and followers a happy month and a happy year ahead.

I prefer Ramzan. It feels like what we grew up with. This new name feels very alien. #RamzanMubarak — شہناز سید (@hopelesschirp) April 24, 2020

Ramadan is the arabic name...ramzan is urdu — Farah فرح फ़रह🇮🇳 (@farahrzaidi) April 24, 2020

Guddu bhaiyya Ramdan likhna cool hai agar aap Ramdan likhenge to padhe likhe genius samjhe jaayenge bus aur kuch nahi — Aman (@amankhan9161) April 24, 2020

Sir it's ramzan only some say that in English if u translate u get ramadan but actually I don't know how muslim r reading Quran in English??? its ramzan only not Ramadan !!! — Aman (@Amanrizvi666) April 24, 2020

It’s the pronunciation issues in Arabic Our zer and zabr is always in line and we pronounce it right in South Asia. It’s always been Ramzaan. Even Arabs have issue with p their sounds are with B as in Pepsi is Bepsi and Peter is beter😜 — Indoneous (@indoneous) April 24, 2020

