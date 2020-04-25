Ali Fazal Reveals Two Characters From His Movies He Would Love To Hang Out With; Read Here

Ali Fazal recently revealed that if he was given a chance, he would like to hang out with Joy Lobo from 3 Idiots and Zafar from Fukrey. For the unversed, Ali Fazal played the role of Joy Lobo and Zafar in the respective films. In a recent interview, the actor was asked a hypothetical situation as to if there were any two people who he would like to spend time with who would it be.

To which, Ali Fazal replied saying that he would call up Joy Lobo from the film 3 Idiots and also hug him. The actor thinks that he needed the hug most when he committed suicide in the film. He also revealed that Joy Lobo was so much under pressure and his creative idea went unheard.

The Fukrey actor also wanted to express his emotions and to which he screamed out the song ‘Give Me Some Sunshine’. Ali Fazal said that he wants to call him, hug him and also tell him that not to worry so much, everything will be fine before he kills himself.

Ali Fazal added that since he is living all alone at home and doing the household chores by himself, he would like to invite Zafar from the film Fukrey and he would ask him to play the guitar and recite poetry. He also said that he recently learnt to cook Yakhni Pulao and can serve that to Zafar.

Ali says he's very fortunate

The actor also revealed that he feels very fortunate to have all the basic needs during the pandemic. He said that he has a balcony to stand where he can do several activities, whereas many people are homeless and also don't have the basic needs. He further said that he feels bad for the less fortunate people and homeless people.

