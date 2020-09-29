Ali Fazal Shares Aesthetic Pic Of Him With Poetic Note, Richa Goes All Hearts

Ali Fazal recently delighted fans by sharing an aesthetic picture of him on social media. On September 28, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a blurry picture of him with the ocean at the backdrop. He also penned a few poetic words in the caption. Ali Fazal wrote, 'Tum sambhaalo udhar. Hum tike hain', which translates to 'You take care there. I am standing'. Take a look at Ali Fazal's photo.

The Fukrey actor shared a bluish filter image. The picture features blurred Ali Fazal posing in the corner, looking up at the sky. It seems like the picture was taken from inside of his room, as one can also spot transparent curtains at the arch. You can also spot a beach behind him.

Also Read | Gal Gadot-Ali Fazal starrer 'Death on the Nile' has moved up its release date to Dec 2020

Fans say 'beautiful message'

Ali Fazal's fans and followers were quick to share their responses. Several celebs also reacted to the actor's picture. Ali Fazal's girlfriend, Richa Chadha and co-actor Harshita Shekhar Gaur dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Shriya Pilgaonkar also praised the post saying, "Love this picture". One of the fans' comments read as "This pic is full of calmnessðŸ–¤". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Ali Fazal Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Ali Fazal gives perfect Mario tribute to Mirzapur, fans cannot stop laughing out loud

Ali Fazal's upcoming film

Meanwhile, in the other news, Ali Fazal starrer Death on the Nile's release date was changed. Recently, Disney announced a new release date for the upcoming mystery thriller movie. Helmed by Kenneth Branagh, Death on the Nile has an ensemble cast of Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

The film has been facing release date issues for a long time now. Death on the Nile was originally slated to release on October 23, 2020. However, now the film has been pushed to December 18, 2020. Based on a novel of the same name by Agatha Christie, Death on the Nile shows Hercule Poirot back in his detective job to solve a murder that alters his soul. Agatha Christie's book was published in 1937 and marks the third screen adaptation of the book. Check out the trailer below.

Also Read | Ali Fazal supports partner Richa Chadha as she takes legal action against Payal Ghosh

Also Read | Ali Fazal shares new stills from his upcoming film 'Death on The Nile'; Check it out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.