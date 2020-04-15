Ali Fazal Shares Hilarious Video As He Tries To Cook 'daal' Amid Lockdown, Fans In Splits

The coronavirus lockdown has inspired many people to come out of their nutshell and showcase the creative side in them. While there are several Bollywood celebrities who are celebrating their quarantine doing daily mundane chores, it seems that Ali Fazal is trying to cook but the end result of his cooking turned out to be hilarious.

The hilarious cooking video

The ‘Mirzapur’star shared a behind-the-scenes video on his Twitter handle straight from his kitchen which he turned into a mess while cooking ‘Arhar ki daal’ which eventually turned out to be ‘moong ki daal’. However, fans can also catch a glimpse of a scared Ali who got hid behind the door of his kitchen with the loud noise of the pressure cooker.

In the video, he can be heard saying that he was not told that the pressure cooker would make such a noise while cooking and even that foam-like texture that would pop out of the cooker. Trying to defend his horrifying looks after watching the pressure cooker, Ali wrote that he is nor scared of the “seeti.”

Uh... sorry. Arhar ki daal banayi thheee .. moong ki pak gayi. Whatever. It tastes good. Bye. I am not scared of seeti. 🙅🏾🙅🏾🙅🏾🙅🏾😡🤜🏽🤜🏽🤜🏽🤜🏽 pic.twitter.com/ap8vqPLEiV — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 15, 2020

Netizens react on the funny clip

As soon as he shared the amazing video on his micro-blogging site, his fan could not control their laughter and took to the comment section to give their take on the funny video. One of the users wrote that Ali’s house arrest will definitely put others under arrest after seeing this video of his cooking. Another user wrote that it’s good to see a good musician and actor cooking daal amid the lockdown.

I have the same cooker and these small ones do this when there’s excess water. 😭😭 — 🅐🅑🅗🅘 (@AbhishekGureja) April 15, 2020

Ali aap bhi dal pakane lag gaye. Why @RichaChadha not cooking. Good a musician & singer cooking dal. Lovely — Anil Kumar Rajvanshi (@anilkrajvanshi) April 15, 2020

पानी ज्यादा डाल दिए हो / ढक्कन का गास्केट सही से नहीं लगा है | — Rahul Sharma ‏راہول شرما (@TweetsofVakeel) April 15, 2020

Hahaha aisa kaun karta hai bhai! 😂 — Rajnish Chauhan (@IronManRC) April 15, 2020

