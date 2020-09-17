Ali Fazal Shares Picture From Sets Of 'Fukrey' With A Funny Behind-the-scenes Anecdote

Ali Fazal got a little nostalgic about his shooting days from Fukrey and shared a fun BTS picture on his social media account. He shared a candid picture of him on the sets of Fukrey and also mentioned a hilarious throwback incident that took place on sets. Ali Fazal shared how his director made him work intensely for a perfect scene. Although the actor added that he was joking, the incident almost felt real as he narrated it.

Ali Fazal shares candid BTS picture from the sets of Fukrey

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda Enjoy Pool, Tisca Chopra Gets Worried For The Couple; Here's Why

Ali Fazal looked startled in the candid picture that he shared, with his Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat in the background. He was seen in a denim jacket and a pair of black jeans. The actor also tagged his other co-stars in the BTS pictures. Along with the picture, Ali Fazal shared that the director made them dig the ground for a scene.

He added that they asked Pulkit Samrat to actually enter the ground which was dug. Ali Fazal also wrote that they were sad since they were asked to do these things and this was the "real truth" behind the scenes. However, towards the end of the post, Ali Fazal shared that he was joking.

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat’s Latest Post With Kriti Kharbanda Will Make You Want To Hit The Pool

Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the film includes an ensemble cast starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Richa Chadha. Mrigdeep Singh Lamba now announced that the script of Fukrey 3 is ready. The entire cast of Fukrey and Fukrey Returns are excited to get back to work and start shooting for Fukrey 3.

Fukrey Cast

Actors Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Richa Chadha has been a part of the Fukrey Cast since the first part. Ali Fazal portrayed the character of Zafar Bhai and Pulkit Samrat played the character of Vikas Gulati. Varun Sharma is popular for his character as Choocha, while Richa Chadha rose to fame with her character as Bholi Punjaban.

Also Read: Varun Sharma Announces 'Fukrey 3' Script Completion, Expresses Excitement To Start Filming

Also Read: Ali Fazal Announces Upcoming Project With Avani Rai In Latest Instagram Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.