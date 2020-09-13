Varun Sharma Announces 'Fukrey 3' Script Completion, Expresses Excitement To Start Filming

Chhichhore actor Varun Sharma took to social media to announce that the third installment of the Fukrey franchise films is now ready for production. In a rather creative post, Varun shared a picture of three books labelled Fukrey Volume 1, Fukrey Volume 2 and Fukrey Volume 3 stacked together. His caption spoke volumes about his excitement for the film to begin as he expressed that he "can't wait" for the film to begin production.

More About the Fukrey franchise

Fukrey is a popular 2013 Bollywood comedy film which was directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Initially, the movie had a poor opening but soon it went on to become a hit. Some critics also gave this film the tag of a sleeper hit. After years, the film has become one of the cult classics of Indian cinema.

The film was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and starred actors like Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadda, Vishakha Singh, and Priya Anand. It was released on June 14, 2013, and it managed to collect ₹36.5 crores through box office collections.

Fukrey 3 in the works

The third installment of the franchise has been in the pipeline since before the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19. Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the film’s director had spoken about the production of Fukrey 3 to an entertainment portal and revealed that they had started working on the script before the lockdown was imposed and are currently communicating via phone.

He had further stated that his team had been working on the screenplay and are likely to finish before things start to normalize. They said that they need to understand the ground reality before going on floors. Initially, the production was scheduled to begin by October-November but nothing has been announced until now.

