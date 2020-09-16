Pulkit Samrat’s Latest Post With Kriti Kharbanda Will Make You Want To Hit The Pool

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are currently enjoying their fun getaway along with their pet Drogo. The adorable couple is also taking to their social media to share a glimpse of the same. Recently, Pulkit shared a picture of himself chilling by the poolside with his ladylove Kriti.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda chill by the poolside

Talking about the picture, it has Pulkit and Kriti's candid click by the poolside wherein they can be seen dipping their legs inside the pool. Pulkit can be seen sporting a grey tee and blue shorts with his hair combed backwards while flaunting his infectious smile. Kriti on the other hand makes way for a pretty picture in a red swimsuit.

She can be seen sharing a hearty laugh with the Fukrey Returns actor. By the looks of the same, the Housefull 4 actor can also be seen enjoying a glass of orange juice. Pulkit captioned it stating, 'Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani' which are the lyrics of the hit track from the movie, Yaariyan. The caption sounds truly apt with the gala time, the couple is enjoying. Kriti was also quick to react to the post leaving some sun emojis. Take a look at the post shared by the Sanam Re actor along with Kriti's reaction to the same.

Kriti Kharbanda's Monday Blues

Meanwhile, Kriti recently also shared a delightful selfie with Pulkit from their recent outing. Talking about the picture, Kriti and Pulkit can be seen posing for a lovely selfie against the backdrop of a picturesque and mountainous location. Pulkit can be seen sporting a casual black attire with his hair combed backwards. While Kriti can be seen making way for a beautiful picture in a sleeveless white top with blue.

The two can be seen all smiles in the lovely frame. The Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana actor captioned the picture stating, 'My kinda #mondayblues' along with some smiley and blue heart emojis. Take a look at the picture shared by Kriti which may make you want to root for them as 'couple goals' all over again.

