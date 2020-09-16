Pulkit & Kriti Kharbanda Enjoy Pool, Tisca Chopra Gets Worried For The Couple; Here's Why

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda constantly seem to be giving couple goals to their fans. Recently, they were seen enjoying some quality time by the pool while also posing for the camera. However, Tisca Chopra seems to be worried for the couple for a very interesting reason. Here's what this is about.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's pool time

Viral Bhayani recently shared a picture of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda sitting by the pool. The two are smiling at each other and seem to be having a good time. Pulkit has his long tresses held in place with a hairband. He is wearing a grey t-shirt and black shorts. Kriti, on the other hand, is wearing a red monokini with big hoop earrings. Check out the photo here:

Why is Tisca Chopra worried about the couple?

However, this is not what caught the attention of Tisca Chopra. The latter seems rather worried for Pulkit Samrat's phone which he is holding in his left hand. The phone is precariously close to the waters and might drop into the pool anytime. She said, "His phone is all I'm worried about". Take a look:

Meanwhile, Pulkit Samrat shared the same picture on his Instagram. He added the caption, "Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani... ðŸ’™ @kriti.kharbanda". Take a look:

Pulkit Sharma and Kriti Kharbanda were spending the lockdown together. The couple was almost every day giving relationship goals to their fans. The two even went on a camping trip and Kriti had shared the photo on his Instagram. The same photo was also shared by Pulkit. The captions read, "Me and you, just us two â¤ï¸ #Repost @pulkitsamrat with @make_repost" and "Camping is fun when the company is ðŸ˜. @kriti.kharbanda ðŸ’•" respectively.

In other news, Pulkit Samrat was last seen in 2019 comedy Pagalpanti. He is yet to have a release in 2020. He currently has a lot of movies in his kitty. The list includes Hathi Mere Saathi, Suswagatam Khushamadeed, Tuesdays and Saturdays, Taish and an untitled Indian-Japan film.

On the other hand, Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in Pagalpanti along with pulkit Samrat. The two will again share screen space in Taish. Besdies this, Kriti also has Sanju mattu geetha 2, Sakkathagavne, 14 Phere, Patiala Punch, Housefull 5 and Googly 2 in her kitty.

Image credit: Pulkit Samrat Instagram, Tisca Chopra Instagram

