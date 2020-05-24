Richa Chadha’s Quarantine Experiments In Her Kitchen; Check Full Details

The recent coronavirus outbreak has forced the government to put a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of the virus. Amid all of this, almost every person including Bollywood celebrities is quarantining inside their homes. Actor Richa Chadha is no different. She has also been keeping her fans updated through social media.

Richa Chadha has also developed a new interest these days and that is cooking. When it comes to matters inside the kitchen, Richa Chadha has expressed how she does not like cooking but is forced to do it nowadays given the situation. However, her quarantine menu is not boring at all. Take a look.

Richa Chadha’s quarantine menu

Richa Chadha shared the picture of this dish the first time she stepped up to cook for herself. She tried to whip up some pasta. A self-proclaimed vegan, Richa Chadha made these using green pea pasta along with garlic sautéed mushrooms.

Richa Chadha decided to take matters into her own hands and make herself this beautiful bowl of smoothie. However, this dish does not just look amazed but tastes good too. If you want to try this too then all you need is steel-cut oats, strawberries, banana, green grapes, and some almond milk to blend it all together.

This post by Richa Chadha is also quite interesting. The actor made herself this delish gluten-free pasta with sundried tomatoes and olives. However, Richa Chadha hilariously mentioned in the caption how she is eating it from the cup itself because she lazy to do the dishes.

Richa Chadha’s cooking ventures will make you step into the kitchen for sure. The actor recently made herself this amazing gluten-free pasta with a couple of potatoes. However, she has aced not just the cooking part but also the plating of it.

Richa Chadha recently donated 600 kgs of foodgrains to a Gurudwara in her vicinity. She did so after learning that the Gurudwara had been providing meals to hundreds of people on a daily basis. The actor also revealed how she wants to keep donating like this at least once in every week.

Richa Chadha was supposed to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Ali Fazal last month. However. they have shifted their plans to a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new dates haven’t been revealed by the actors yet. Reportedly, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had applied for a registered marriage in a court in Mumbai.

