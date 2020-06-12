Ali Fazal Was Loved By Gal Gadot & Other Cast Of 'Death On The Nile', Says Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh’s next directorial feature is a mystery thriller titled Death on the Nile. It has grabbed quite an attention in India as it stars Bollywood actor Ali Fazal along with an ensemble cast that includes Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand. Branagh recently praised Ali’s work in the movie. Read to know more about it-

Also Read | Christopher Nolan Was Amazed By Dimple Kapadia's Performance In 'Tenet', Says Kenneth

Kenneth Branagh applauds Ali Fazal’s work

Kenneth Branagh was promoting his much-anticipated film Tenet by Christopher Nolan. In an interview with a media portalduring the promotion, the actor-filmmaker praised Ali Fazal for his determination while working in Death on the Nile. Branagh said that Ali was an absolute joy to work with. The filmmaker called him a 'total pro' and a 'real details man'. Kenneth mentioned that Ali was completely caught up in how the character looked, sounded and was able to be very precise, but also very playful.

The Fukrey actor could improvise when the director asked him to improvise. Kenneth Branagh stated that Ali has a strong sense of humour. He is energetic and physically very adroit, so he was involved in both dancing and in action scenes. The filmmaker noted that Ali Fazal was a fantastic ensemble player. He was incredibly popular with Death on the Nile cast and they loved him, Branagh noted.

Also Read | Ali Fazal Asks Fans To Stare At His Insta-post For 30 Seconds; Netizens React

Death on the Nile is based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. It is a follow-up to 2017’s acclaimed movie Murder on the Orient Express, also helmed by Kenneth Branagh. The plot follows Poirot, a world-renowned detective, who becomes involved in a love triangle gone murderously bad while on a vacation in Egypt. The film is currently scheduled to release on October 9, 2020.

Also Read | Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Take Part In An Online Party With Mindy Kaling & Mahershala Ali

Also Read | Ali Fazal Has A 'Game Of Thrones' Reference For Mirzapur 2's Release

Ali Fazal has made his mark in Hollywood with Victoria & Abdul. He played the role of Abdul Karim in this 2017 released biographical comedy-film by Stephen Frears. It also featured Judi Dench as Queen Victoria with Tim Pigott-Smith, Eddie Izzard, Adeel Akhtar, Michael Gambon, Paul Higgins, Olivia Williams and others.

Victoria & Abdul was nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Costume Design at the 90th Academy Awards. The film is based on the book of the same name by Shrabani Basu. Ali Fazal was also seen in a special appearance in Furious 7, alongside Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, and Jordana Brewster.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.