Ali Fazal's Recent Message On Social Media Is Exactly What Hazel Keech Wanted

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal is currently under self-quarantine in his Mumbai home. He has been regularly sharing updates about his life in the lockdown and keeping his fans entertained. Ali Fazal recently took to his Instagram and shared a post to boost the morale of his fans on the internet. He posted a heartfelt message for his fans about the current situation. Actor Hazel Keech also took to the comments section and praised Ali Fazal for his encouraging words.

Ali Fazal’s Instagram post

Ali Fazal shared a picture on his Instagram in which he talked about the current gloomy days. The picture shared by him was a motivational message for those who are struggling in this time with their finances or any other aspects. The post shows a 'shimmer' of hope for all those who are looking for some motivation in a challenging time such as this global pandemic.

Along with the picture, Ali Fazal also posted a heartfelt caption. In the caption, he talked about the current situation and how it is affecting people mentally. An except of it says, "Sometimes it just hits you when you least expect it. Such is life. This year will go down in history as that which we do not mention and yet we must not forget. Your world is about you and ur loved ones and then the ppl ...and thats not selfish . Thats life. Thats living yours to the fullest."

Hazel Keech's comment

A lot of fans praised Ali Fazal’s efforts to make his fans day. Bollywood actor Hazel Keech also took to his comments section and said that this is what he needed to hear today. Hazel Keech commented as, “Thanks Faz. I need that today.” Ali Fazal’s co-stars from his show Mirzapur also took to the comments section to praise him. Actors like Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma also praised his kind words.

See the comment here

As Ali Fazal is spending his time in quarantine he has been showing his love and affection to his lady love Richa Chadha. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are currently quarantining separately during the lockdown. In a recent interview to an entertainment portal, Ali Fazal mentioned that he intends to meet Richa Chadha in person with permission from the Mumbai Police.

