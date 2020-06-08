Ali Fazal Asks Fans To Stare At His Insta-post For 30 Seconds; Netizens React

Ali Fazal is currently quarantining in his Mumbai home amid the coronavirus lockdown. He has been sharing regular updates on social media about what he's been up to during these days. Fazal recently shared an intriguing post for his fans. Check it out:

Ali Fazal’s latest social media post

Ali Fazal recently took to social media to share a post with his fans. The picture looked like a wall or surface with several cracks on it. Ali Fazal also asked his fans if they see anything as he shared this post. The actor further wrote, “Stare at this for 30 seconds and then close your eyes”.

Take a look at Ali Fazal’s post here:

However, this intriguing post caught the attention of his fans. Some fans even took to the comment section to tell how clueless there were. A few fans were even asking others if they could figure out Ali Fazal's posts.

Take a look at Ali Fazal's fans' hilarious comments here:

As he spends more time in quarantine, Ali Fazal has been using his social media to share several throwback pictures. He has also been showcasing his affection for lady-love Richa Chadha as they've been quarantining separately. Ali Fazal has been vocal about how he misses his girlfriend as they have been apart for too long due to the pandemic.

During an interview with an entertainment portal, Ali Fazal revealed he has been missing his girlfriend, Richa Chadha. He further added that he has been missing her so much that he intends on meeting her in person with permission from the Mumbai Police. He then explained that they have been staying in touch via video chats and calls throughout the day.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were supposed to tie the knot in April 2020. However, they have shifted their plans to a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new dates haven’t been revealed by the actors yet. Reportedly, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had applied for a registered marriage in a court in Mumbai. Reportedly, the couple met in Casablanca on a shoot.

While talking about their postponed wedding in the same interview, Ali Fazal mentioned that he and his partner are thankful. He added that they did not have any plans in place and were “so unorganised”. Fazal said that both he and Richa Chadha had not made any payments and hence, got saved amid the crisis.

