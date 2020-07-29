Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha Plant 650 Trees In The Memory Of Pulwama Attack Martyrs

Bollywood actors Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha recently planted 650 trees in the memory of Pulwama Attack martyrs. Ali Fazal took to his social media handle on Tuesday and shared a video featuring Dr R K Nair from Umergaon, Gujarat. The doctor was heard extending his gratitude towards Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha for contributing to the plantation of 650 trees in the name of Pulwama attack martyrs. Along with the thank you message, Ali Fazal's post also featured a board that read, "Thank You Ali Fazal & Richa Chaddha and TRING for donating to plant 650 trees in the Pulwama Shahid Vann, in Umergaon, Gujarat" (sic). Scroll down to take a look at Ali Fazal's Instagram post.

Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha plant 650 trees in Gujarat

Instagramming the slideshow, the Fukrey actor wrote a caption, which read, "I dont like posting achievements but Dr R.K. Nair’s thank you message to Richa (@therichachadha ) and me truly melted my heart. I know the number is not a huge pathbreaking number of trees but for me its a big step forward personally because during this lockdown i have realised the power of good and the power of reach." He further added, "And without ignoring the power of hunger and helplessness. The solution for all lies in our own hands. Fortunately and unfortunately . Lets try and bring back the working class hero Again i thank @atulkasbekar @tring.india for bringing us alll together. humaare army ke shaheedon ke naam se humne yeh pedh lagvaaye" (sic).

The Khamoshiyan actor's post bagged more than 23K likes within a few hours along with hundreds of comments. Ali's friends and industry peers applauded his efforts. Meanwhile, many of his fans flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons.

Ali Fazal's projects

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor will next be seen in the second season of Mirzapur. The first season of Mirzapur has a total of nine episodes. The series has been renewed for a second season. Fazal plays the titular role of Govind 'Guddu' Pandit in the web series. He recently shared a picture with the cast and announced they have restarted working on dubbing sessions.

