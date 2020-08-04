Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Decide To Postpone Their Wedding To 2021?

Lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were all set to tie the knot this year, in April. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the celebrity couple had to postpone their wedding plans. While earlier it was reported that Richa and Ali were planning to get married in the latter half of 2020, they have now decided to take their wedding vows next year.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding pushed to 2021?

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were said to register their wedding first and then throw a grand wedding celebration across three cities, i.e. Lucknow, Delhi, and Mumbai. While their wedding invites were yet to be sent, the power couple had reportedly finalised everything but had to, unfortunately, cancel it all due to the on-going pandemic.

In a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on her official Instagram handle, Richa answered a bunch of questions asked by her fans. One of her fans joked about his dream wherein Bholi Madam (Richa) and Guddu Bhaiya (Ali) got married. Replying to the fan's comment, the Inside Edge actor too jokingly said that she and beau Ali will think of getting married, only if 2021 was any less menacing. Her reply read,

Aur sapna toot gaya... 2021 agar kam manhoos hoga to sochenge (sic)

Not so long Ali and Richa had grown close to each other during the shoot of 2012's comedy film Fukrey. However, the duo started dating in 2015. Although their relationship was under wraps for two years, the lovebirds decided to make it public in 2017. Fast forward to 2020, the Fukrey co-stars are finally all set to take the big leap.

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha was last seen sharing the screen space with Kangana Ranaut and Neena Gupta in Panga. The sports-drama was helmed by filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. On the other side, Ali Fazal's highly anticipated web series, Mirzapur 2 will soon be releasing on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The first season of the web series received massive love from the audience and fans cannot wait to find out what Season 2 has in store for them.

