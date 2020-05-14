Ali Fazal's Guitar Brush Up Session Leaves Fans Wondering What Song Is He Playing

Ali Fazal recently took to Instagram to showcase the musical talents that he possesses. He could be heard making an attempt at playing the guitar in the fun video posted. He has mentioned in the caption that he is trying the guitar again after a really long time. His fans can be seen guessing in the comments section which song it could possibly be.

Ali Fazal’s guitar class 101

Celebrities around the country have been practising different art forms while they are confined to their homes. Actor Ali Fazal recently uploaded a fun video on his official Instagram handle, where he could be seen brushing up his skills with the guitar. He can be seen sitting at home and playing a catchy tune on the instrument with complete focus.

He can also be seen losing the rhythm in the middle of the video and then getting it right in the next attempt. In the caption for the post, Ali Fazal has mentioned that if anybody wishes to learn the instrument, they can follow his 101 guidelines. He also wrote that he has tried playing the instrument after a long time and is of the opinion that he needs to get back at it.

Ali Fazal has also apologised to the musicians listening to him play, for the unintentional mistakes that have been happening. He wrote that his hotel left him with an electric guitar to fiddle around with, while he was staying there so he gave it a shot. At the end of the caption, he has written that the Amy Winehouse portrait at the back had to listen to the song more than anyone. Have a look at the post from Ali Fazal’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, his fans can be seen wondering what song he is playing on the guitar. Some are of the opinion that the song is from his film Fukrey. A portion of the audience also believes that it the song Gratitude while rest want him to play Give Me Some Sunshine from 3 Idiots. Have a look at the comments here.

