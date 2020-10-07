'Mirzapur 2' Cast Expresses Their Gratitude To Fans Ahead Of Season 2

Mirzapur 2 is the much-awaited series from Amazon Prime Video which features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles. The second season of the crime thriller is set in a world of drugs, guns, crime, and lawlessness which takes place in Mirzapur. The series is helmed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

The primary cast of the series recently shared details about the much-anticipated second season of this crime drama, which they believe has been made special by the love from the audience. During the virtual press conference on Tuesday, that is on October 9, 2020, Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Guddu, credited the audience for keeping the show relevant since its release in the year 2018. Here's what the actors revealed about their upcoming show:

Mirzapur Cast Thanks Fans Ahead Of Season 2

During an interview with PTI, Ali Fazal said that all the characters of this show have been constructed beautifully while ensuring that the story should move forward. It becomes hard to in sequel to show what you have done. But after seeing the response and love from the audience has kept them in the news for the past two years which has been a pleasant surprise, the actor added.

Divyendu Sharma, who is playing the role of Munna Bhaiya, said that the show's fans ensured that the "hangover" of season one continues. Pointing his views towards social media memes, the actor revealed that every day there is a new meme and a new thing in the news. With every such memes and story, fans have showered love on the show, which meant a lot to them, the actor said.

Pankaj Tripathi, who gained immense popularity for his character Kaleen Bhaiya, said that he could only watch the show during the lockdown. He is usually critical about his work. However, he said, he saw some flaws, and he did not like to blow his own trumpet. But he realised that they have indeed made a brilliant show. The actor added that his character has become so popular that he had to often remind people that his real name is not Kaleen Bhaiya.

Shweta Tripathi, who is playing the role of Golu, said that her role has undergone a transformation with season two of Mirzapur. Golu from season one to two has been made to challenge her own beliefs, said the actor. Ritesh Sidhwani, who is the producer, Excel Entertainment, said that the show could have come earlier had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic which delayed their release.

(Source: PTI)

