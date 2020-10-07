'Mirzapur 2' Fan Theories Predict The End Of The Tripathis; Interesting Assumptions Ahead

Mirzapur 2 trailer was recently released after much anticipation and fans have been going wild with their fan theories. A few of these theories have been going viral on the internet, grabbing attention from different corners of the country. These theories make assumptions about a number of elements from Mirzapur, from the possible downfall of the Tripathi family to the rise of a new antagonist. Here is a look at a bunch of fan theories that have been receiving tremendous response from netizens.

Mirzapur 2 fan theories

The suspenseful ending of Mirzapur season 1 has paved way for a variety of fan theories and conspiracies. At the end of the first season, Bablu and Sweety are killed while Guddu is out to seek revenge from the Tripathis. Here is a look at three fan theories that would create a great plotline for the second season.

1. Guddu joins Lala

Guddu is out to seek revenge from the Tripathis and he is expected to go beyond limits to achieve his goal. According to a theory put up on Quora, Guddu might join Lala’s gang so that they grow stronger and defeat the greater evil. Lala’s gang was also attacked by the Tripathis, which gives them a personal reason to join hands. Munna Tripathi will probably be their main target in season 2.

2. Golu turns savage

Golu Gupta, played by Shweta Tripathi, is one of the most loved characters of the Mirzapur series. Golu has been someone who does not support violence of any kind but the trailer shows her in a different avatar. There are chances of Golu becoming an absolute savage, immersed in her thirst for revenge. She joins hands with Guddu to make sure her sister’s perpetrators pay the price. Shweta Tripathi’s cold and sinister avatar is expected to bring in more audience.

3. The fall of the Tripathis and the rise of a new antagonist?

The Tripathis have been ruling over Mirzapur for quite some time now and they have enemies in every nook and corner. They have brought about so much hatred that it would be difficult for them to hold their position. A fan theory on Quora suggests that the Tripathi family will fall as each family member seems to have an enemy of their own. This theory also says that Lala will have a huge hand in the downfall of Tripathis and their business. Rati Shankar's son, Sharad, might also turn into a key antagonist with this season. Kaleen Bhaiya’s death is also being predicted by a few fans.

Mirzapur 2 trailer out

Mirzapur is a high-rated web series which was launched in the year 2018. The plot of this series revolves around the city of Mirzapur and the people who rule this place with rules of their own. It has been created by Puneet Krishna and Karan Anshuman and stars actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. The next season of the show is all set to release in October and the trailer has been adding on to this anticipation. Here is a look at the trailer of Mirzapur 2.

