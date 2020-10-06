'Mirzapur 2' Trailer Out: Murky World Of Guns Impresses Fans As Battle For Power Rages On

After a long wait, Amazon Prime Video has finally released the first trailer of Mirzapur Season 2 and left the frenzy fans excited to watch their favoruite actors once again. The trailer of the film which is high on action-packed sequences revolves around revenge and politics as the deceased persons’ partners Golu (Shweta Tripathi) and Guddu (Ali Fazal) will take up arms against Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and his son Munna (Divyendu) and their gang. The trailer shows the fight between the best to rein and rule the throne of Mirzapur.

The trailer begins with an ominous voiceover by Pankaj Tripathi, saying, “What has come will also go but it will happen at my mercy.” Kaleen bhaiyya introduces Munna as his heir, who sets the tone for his character by declaring that whoever sits on the Mirzapur throne will set the rules. Apart from revenge and guns blazing, there were new entrants in the Mirzapur universe which is sure to impress fans with their stellar performances. Vijay Varma will be seen in a pivotal role. The trailer also shows an injured Guddu forms his team with Golu after Vikrant Massey’s Babloo and Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Sweety are killed by Munna in Mirzapur. The two not only want revenge but also want to rule over Mirzapur. Violence is amped up as they go on their twin missions.

Apart from this, the sincere and violent efforts of Munna is also shown in the trailer to become the new king of Mirzapur. In the trailer, he can be seen changing the rules of the game to the throne as a wary Kaleen bhaiya watches. The new storyline dives deeper into the murky and rustic world of guns, drugs, and lawlessness and traverses through myriad layers of vengeance, conspiracies, romance, drama, and the formidable women's power in the terrains of Mirzapur.

The narrative of Mirzapur 2 will unfold through the lens of popular characters from the first season played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang. Fans can also look forward to some interesting twists in the plot essayed by the new talent Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar among others. Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories can finally know the answer to Kaun Lega Mirzapur?, meaning ‘who will take the reins of Mirzapur?’ on October 23, 2020.

As soon as Amazon shared the trailer, scores of frenzy fans of the web show quickly bombarded the comment section with their reviews. One of the users hailed the trailer and wrote, “Superb trailer, guddu bhaiya is Mirzapur’s real sultan.”Another user asked other fans about their excitement and wrote, “loved the watching the star cast again.” A third user called the web show “an emotion” while praising the entire star cast. Another chimed similar sentiments and wrote, “Now is the time for real fun.”

