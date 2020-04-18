Ali Fazal Takes 'me At 20' Challenge, Shares Throwback Picture

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are finding all sorts of ways to keep themselves busy and entertained and what best than social media can keep them engrossed. As part of the recent ongoing trend #MeAt20 which is gathering momentum on Twitter, Bollywood star Ali Fazal shared his old picture from his college days.

Ali Fazal shares throwback picture

Showing active participation in the ongoing trend, Ali Fazal took a trip down the memory lane and revisited his school days by sharing a picture where he can be seen posing with his cool gang of friends. In the adorable picture, a notorious young Ali in denim and t-shirt can be seen with his friends and students from The Doon School in Uttrakhand whom he referred to as “the Doscos” in the caption.

Thats me at 20! With the Doscos!! Revisiting school. pic.twitter.com/UVG8SPoPh7 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 18, 2020

Read: Excited Ali Fazal Exclaims 'Yes! Fauda Is Back' As Season 3 Streams On Netflix

Read: Ali Fazal Feels 'weird' For His Music-video 'Aaj Bhi'; Says 'Never Been This Excited'

Others who took part in the challenge

Apart from Ali, Mumbai-based Indian casting director, Mukesh Chhabra also shared his picture when he was 20 as a part of the challenge. The picture which was clicked when the ace director was in Delhi portrays him as a young angry boy who seems to be looking into the camera angrily.

Folk singer Malini Awasthi was also one of those who accepted the challenge and shared a picture from her early concert days where she can be performing at Ravindralaya auditorium in Lucknow. Apart from the people belonging to the film fraternity, several people have flooded the Internet with their pictures when they were 20. There were some who were completely surprised to see the kind of transformation they have gone through over the time after seeing their pictures.

Read: Mira Rajput And Misha Brighten Quarantine Days With Sunflowers, Leave Netizens Impressed

Read: Swiggy Genie To Deliver Grocery Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Netizens Express Gratitude

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.