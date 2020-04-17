Mira Rajput And Misha Brighten Quarantine Days With Sunflowers, Leave Netizens Impressed

Mira Rajput has been spreading cheer among her fans and lifting up their spirits by posting interesting updates from her life under self-quarantine with her husband actor Shahid Kapoor and kids, Misha and Zain. She has evidently been homeschooling her daughter Misha as schools in the city have been shut down in the wake of the deadly coronavirus. From one of their art classes on Friday, Mira has shared pictures of different types of sunflowers that the mother-daughter duo has created.

While one sunflower has been made with grains of pulses and signed as 'Misha & Mumma', another one is made from yellow-tinted foliage. While both of these look impressive, the one that steals hearts is Misha's solo artwork made with coloured pens and also signed by her.

Have a look:

The adorable display of their art and craft project has left netizens impressed with Misha's talents as they have poured in their compliments in the comment section. Many users have written 'Wow', 'Super', 'Very pretty', 'Awesome' and one of them wrote, "Misha is so talented". Mira Rajput has also previously shared updates through her social media account from Misha's math lessons and others.

She had shared a rib-tickling post with a picture of herself on the bed as she's seen popping the snacks which were originally supposed to be used for counting lessons. What made her fans laugh out loud was the caption where she wrote, "Missy caught me eating the math game." Mira revealed further that little Misha had clicked the photograph, not once but 43 times to catch her mom in the act. She wrote, "There are 43 pictures exactly like this. In case she was short of proof."

Have a look:

