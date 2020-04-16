Ali Fazal Feels 'weird' For His Music-video 'Aaj Bhi'; Says 'Never Been This Excited'

Actor Ali Fazal has won the hearts of the audience with his compelling performances in the various Bollywood, OTT and Hollywood projects. Apart from his film projects, Ali Fazal's latest music-video, Aaj Bhi, is bagging praises on the internet as it crossed 25 million views. Expressing his happiness and sharing the experience, in a chat with a leading media portal, Ali Fazal said that he feels weird as he has never felt too excited for anything before this.

In a brief media interaction, Ali Fazal emphatically confessed that his excitement for the music-video felt weird to him. While pointing out the reason, he further said that he believes there is something genius about Aaj Bhi. According to Ali, most of the people have gone through the pain of love. He is also hoping for the song to help people to bring out their pain and face certain truths about love.

For the unversed, singer-composer Vishal Mishra, who is known for his work in Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh, and Nai Lagda from Notebook among many others, released his original song Aaj Bhi. The song features Surbhi Jyoti and Ali Fazal. Mirzapur fame Gurmeet Singh has donned the director's hat for the song.

Sharing his experience of working with Gurmeet Singh, the 33-year-old actor said that it was a homely feeling for him as the location for the song was Chandigarh. And on the other side, Gurmeet Singh was directing the song. Later on, talking about co-star Surbhi Jyoti, the House Arrest actor said that he bonded with her over food and movies.

Watch his music video below

