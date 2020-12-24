Ali Fazal Tells To Not Make OTT 'separate Category', Says Same Platform 'just Got Bigger'

With the OTT platforms gaining popularity amid the ongoing pandemic, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal shared a post while expressing his opinion of bifurcating films under OTT and normalizing the word under one slot. The actor further shared his thoughts on not dividing the industry into two different wheels under cinema and OTT. Expressing his stand, the actor wrote, “It's the same fraternity. Same technicians, and the new. it just got bigger, that's all.”

Ali Fazal shares views on OTT platforms being normalized by people

Ali shared his displeasure over the word OTT being used as a different category where people divide the cinema under two platforms. The actor questioned the people who have started “normalizing the word OTT as if it's some compensatory word for something very huge. While sharing the post on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Hey one random question to whomsoever: who started normalizing the word OTT??? Like it's some compensatory word for the real deal. It's the cinema period. It's not released in the theatre, but please for godsakes don't make it a category. Another slot. That's what we do the best yea? Slot.”

Hey one random question to whomsoever : who started normalising the word OTT??? Like its some compensatory word for the real deal. Its cinema period. Its not released in the theatre, but please for godsakes dont make it a category. Another slot. Thats what we do best yea? Slot. — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) December 24, 2020

Its the same fraternity. Same technicians, and the new. it just got bigger, thats all. Have fun ya’ll. #letnotslot — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) December 24, 2020

Earlier, during an interaction with Hindustan Times, the Mirzapur fame actor had revealed that with the increasing popularity of OTT especially in 2020, he feels that this is just the beginning for many shows and stars. Talking about the same, he said that on OTT, people are still at a nascent stage. It is hard to understand when there’s content coming every week but as actors, all have to see what is holding the standard up or competing with international shows. Ali elucidated his statement and said that this is the right time when the stars are finding a voice on OTT. It was the same with films when all learned how to make new and original ones.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali Fazal starrer Death on the Nile, which was slated to release on December 18, 2020, has been rescheduled. Various reports revealed that there has been a change in the release and that it won't be coming out this holiday season. Death on the Nile cast also includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, Kenneth Branagh, and Letitia Wright. The film is based on an Agatha Christie novel of the same name and is being distributed by 20th Century Studios.

