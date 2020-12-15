'Mirzapur 2' Now Available In Tamil And Telegu, Ali Fazal Shares 'little Message For Fans'

It’s a moment to rejoice for Mirzapur fans as the second installment of the popular web series is now available in Tamil and Telugu languages for fans across India on the streaming platform. Actor Ali Fazal who plays the role of Munna Bhaiya in the series, shared a video on Twitter while informing fans about the release of the series in Telegu. The actor in the video the actor informed fans about the series which will be available in Tamil apart from Hindi for the fans on Amazon Prime Videos.

Mirzapur 2 now in Tamil and Telegu

While captioning the post, he wrote, “Here’s our little message to all our Tamil friends and fans !! We BRING YOU MIRZAPUR DUBBED IN TAMIL!” Mirzapur 2 stars an array of talented actors including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharmaa, Harshita Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Isha Talwar, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rasika Duggal to name a few. Starting, December 11, Amazon Prime Video brought the regional dubs of the second installment of the raw, gritty, and intense crime drama, that stayed trending on social media just after its release.

Meanwhile, Twitter India recently announced that Mirzapur 2 was the Most Tweeted About Web Series of 2020. Several catchphrases from the show resulted in a flood of memes on Twitter after the show's release. Much to the surprise of the fans, the series will return with a third season as well. Season 2 of the hit series ended on a cliff-hanger which already pointed towards the third season. But the official announcement by Amazon Prime Video delighted fans. The story of the second season revolves more around power, politics, and revenge at the center of it. On one hand, the fight between Munna and Guddu to take over Mirzapur intensifies, on the other hand, the narrative takes us to the power corridors where a nexus between politics and criminals prevails.

(Image credit: ALi Fazal/ Instagram)

