Ali Fazal Shares Quirky Pics With Abdullah Saeed, Says 'Brothers For Life'

On Friday night, Ali Fazal took to Instagram and posted two photos with his brother, Abdullah Saeed. The duo posed for quirky selfies in the car. The second pic was completely blurred. Sharing the post, Ali wrote, "Brothers for life!" and went on to tag Abdullah Saeed. Ali Fazal's Instagram post garnered many comments from his fans.

Ali Fazal shares pic with his brother

"GUDDU BHAIYYA bawaal chiz hai be.." read a user's comment. Another fan penned, "Ali you are so sweet." Many simply dropped hearts and awestruck emoticons on Ali Fazal's photos.

Ali recently shared some BTS photos from Mirzapur: Season 2. In the first photo, he was seen on the sets of the show, whereas in the second, he was seen all exhausted as he prepped up for his role. Giving away details about the pics, Fazal wrote, "Der aaye durust aaye. Waqt laga. Thank you to all the love still pouring in. Also for the second photo - credit where it's due- Mirzapur Season 2 prep - an essential part of Guddu came from the physical training the credit for which goes to @mustafa_thebull_ahmed .. who relentlessly encouraged me through a tough time. Many sessions and many conversations. Thanks, Bhai. In fact, your entire team came together for me many a time."

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2019 Netflix movie, House Arrest, alongside Shriya Pilgaonkar, Barkha Singh and Jim Sarbh. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and Samit Basu, the movie chronicles the tale of Karan, who locks himself in a house, to stay away from the noisy and over-interfering world. He loves staying alone and doesn't let anything or anyone come in his way.

In 2020, he was seen in the much-anticipated series, Mirzapur: Season 2, with an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Anjum Sharma, Isha Talwar, Priyanshu Painyuli, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Anangsha Biswas and others. The show garnered positive reviews from fans. He will be seen in the upcoming outing, Death on the Nile, which marks to be his third international project after the 2017 film Victoria And Abdul, opposite Judi Dench, and the 2015 film Furious 7.

This ones for Mom. She might’ve liked it. https://t.co/LpS7BDpDSB pic.twitter.com/C5dgiOVWrB — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) August 19, 2020

