Ali Fazal Among The ‘happy People’ Of 'Death On The Nile' Cast As They Catch Up; See Post

Ali Fazal will be seen in his first prominent role in Hollywood with the soon-to-release Death on the Nile. The actor will be essaying the role of Andrew Katchadourian in the murder-mystery, thriller film. He was recently a part of a video call with Death on the Nile cast members. The actor re-posted Armand Douglas Hammer’s Instagram story, with the caption ‘happy people’, Armand and Ali both worked together on the film on the film Death on the Nile, among others.

Also Read | Ali Fazal Dedicates His Hollywood Project 'Death On The Nile' Trailer To Late Mother

In the picture re-shared by Ali Fazal, Death on the Nile cast members that are Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, Russell Brand, Annette Bening, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman and Kenneth Branagh are communicating with each other. According to reports in DU Express, Ali Fazal's role in the film brings an important plot twist, it will change the way Indians are portrayed in Hollywood. It will be interesting to see the actor's performance in the fast-paced murder mystery when the film releases in October 2020.

Check out the still of the Death on the Nile cast

Death on the Nile is an adaptation of the 1937 novel of the same name authored by prominent writer Agatha Christie. The book and the film’s continuation will be helmed by Kenneth Branagh and his return as Hercule Poirot from the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express which was also an Agatha Christie original. He is responsible for both films as the leading investigator.

Also Read | Death On The Nile Trailer Called "tantalizing" By Fans As Hercule Poirot Returns

An ecstatic Ali Fazal had shared the trailer on August 19, 2020, when the makers first showed the initial cuts from the film. Ali Fazal took to Instagram and wrote, “Pammo yeh tumhaare liye hai shayad! MURDER WAS JUST THE BEGINNING!!! Watch the 1st trailer of Death On The Nile . In theaters this October 23. @20thcenturystudios @gal_gadot @letitiawright @russellbrand @armiehammer @emmatmackey @dawnfrenchofficial.” The trailer received rave reactions from his f 1.1 million and counting followers.

Ali Fazal dedicated the film to his late mother. He took to Twitter to talk about the release and how his mother 'might have liked it'. See the post here-

This ones for Mom. She might’ve liked it. https://t.co/LpS7BDpDSB pic.twitter.com/C5dgiOVWrB — Ali Fazal M / Ù…ÛŒØ± Ø¹Ù„ÛŒ ÙØ¶Ù„ / à¤…à¤²à¥€ (@alifazal9) August 19, 2020

Watch the trailer and find Ali Fazal at 00.37 seconds into the trailer-

Also Read | How Is 'Murder On The Orient Express' Plot Connected To The 'Death On The Nile' Film?

Also Read | Kenneth Branagh's 'Death On The Nile' Cast Boasts Of Actors Like Gal Gadot And Ali Fazal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.