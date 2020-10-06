Richa Chadha Appreciates 'Hollywoodia Bollywoodia' Aka Ali Fazal For His Versatility

Richa Chadha took to her Instagram as she shared a picture of Ali Fazal in his all bulked-up Mr Purvanchal avatar from Mirzapur. She spoke about the actor’s ability to completely transform and naturally portray his characters in various shows and movies. Read on to see the post and her caption.

Richa Chadha’s Instagram post

Richa Chadha shared this picture of Ali Fazal from his Mirzapur days as she spoke about his ability to naturally transform into the various characters that he portrays. The actor wrote at length about her beau and announced the arrival of Guddu Bhaiyya and the Mirzapur trailer for season 2 soon.

Here is what her caption read - ''When @yehhaimirzapur released, people said bae @alifazal9 was a revelation! Because they’d seen him only in softer parts. But that’s an actors job! To become almost unrecognisable from one part to the next. My Hollywoodia Bollywoodia does that quite well! He can be chilling with Dame Dench with ease while competing to become Mr à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤‚à¤šà¤²! The trailer of part 2 is about to drop and rest assured, you shall be surprised again. â£ï¸ à¤—à¥à¤¡à¥à¤¡à¥‚ à¤ªà¤‚à¤¡à¤¿à¤¤ is on the way, à¤¬à¤¸ à¤°à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥‡ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤…à¤‚à¤¡à¥‡ à¤•à¤¾ à¤ à¥‡à¤²à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤– à¤—à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¥à¥‹à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤–à¤¾ à¤ªà¥€ à¤•à¥‡ à¤†à¤à¤à¤—à¥‡ ! Congratulations team @yehhaimirzapur.''

Comments started pouring in as soon as the post went up and has over 44.3k likes in just an hours’ time. The fans have appreciated Fazal’s performance from time to time whereas some of them have shown their obvious excitement for the upcoming season. Friends of the actor from the industry have also hyped him up in the comments. Have a look.

All about Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been in a relationship for a while now and were to tie the knot this year in April, which got postponed due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. They often post pictures with each other on social media, which garner attention from their fans. The two also did a shoot for and featured on the cover of Brides Today magazine.

