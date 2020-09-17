Richa Chadha Asks People To 'underestimate' Her In Her New Post; Says 'That'll Be Fun'

Richa Chadha recently took to Instagram to post a close-up picture of her face. The picture was flawless and Richa also added an interesting caption with her post. Take a look at Richa Chadha's Instagram post and see how fans have responded to it.

Richa Chadha's close-up post

In the post uploaded by the actor, fans can only see the actor's face. Richa is sporting very light make-up and looks stunning. She is also seen sporting a light nude lipstick and a golden eyeshadow. Her eyes seem to be gleaming and a light brown shade can be seen in her eyes. A few stray strands sweep across her face in the close-up photo.

Richa left a simple caption with her post. Most of Richa's captions are usually simple yet intriguing. Her caption read - 'Underestimate me. That’ll be fun.' (sic)

Many fans liked and commented on her post. Most fans mentioned that the post was beautiful, while some used other adjectives like stunning, gorgeous and more. Take a look at the comments fans left on her post:

Pic Credit: Richa Chadha's Instagram

Richa is very active on her social media accounts, especially her Instagram. The actor keeps her fans and followers updated with artistic and stunning pictures of herself. In one of her recent posts, the actor posted a picture of herself on the beach and talked about democracy. Her caption read - 'It’s the fag end of #internationaldayofdemocracy... some might argue that democracy itself is at it’s fag end... (we can now console each other by telling ourselves that this is a global phenomenon)... in it’s best practicable version what modern nation states have had is plutocracy, mobocracy... what we have now is perhaps kakistocracies... '(sic). Take a look at her post:

In another one of her last posts, fans can spot a monochrome picture of the actor that was clicked by Manoj Jadhav. The post was captioned, 'Painting' and featured the actor in a blouse with heavy jewellery. The artistic picture was clicked through a mesh and Richa also sported a lotus in her hair. Manoj Jadhav has clicked many such pictures of the actor. Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Richa Chadha's Instagram

