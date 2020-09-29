Richa Chadha Makes 'attempt At Poetry' As She Shows Off Her 'tan Lines'; See Pic

Richa Chadha gave her fans a sneak peek into her recent trip to Goa. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture showing off her tan lines. Chadha wrote, "I invited the sun, to toast my body evenly". Fans were also quick to share their responses. Take a look at Richa Chadha's Instagram post.

Richa shows off her tan lines

On September 28, Richa Chadha posted a picture of her bareback. Here, you can spot tan lines craved on her shoulder blades. Describing her picture, Richa penned a poem in her caption. She compared her skin to an expensive dough. She also added that if anyone touches her skin without permission, it may break into a million tiny crumbs - crisp, but inedible. Richa Chadha further explained that when one grows up away from the ocean, they desire sand between their molars.

Richa Chadha's poetry read as

I invited the sun, to toast my body evenly,

And my skin rose to the challenge, like expensive dough.

Touch without permission and it may break into a million tiny crumbs - crisp but inedible.

Because when growing up away from the ocean what one longs for is sand between your molars,

not bread.

Also Read | Richa Chadha's Daughter's Day wishes for her pet Kamli: 'You're Pricey With Your Love'

Fans call Richa 'poetic'

Several fans shared their views on Richa Chadha's photo and her lengthy caption. Many praised her writing skills, while others complimented the actor. One of the Instagram users wrote, 'Beautiful poetic lines really appreciable...what to say confrontation of the sun with moon', while another added, 'What an amazing caption that is!'. Complimenting her post, a fan commented, 'Hotness overloaded like always, keeping shinning'. Another fan commented, 'Never thought of suntanning sounding so poeticðŸ˜'. Take a look at more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Richa Chadha Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Richa Chadha's Instagram post proves she's 'at peace' along with her fluffy buddy

Richa Chadha's upcoming projects

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in Pushpendra Nath Misra's comedy film Ghoomketu. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kasyap and Deepika Amin. For her next, Richa is back on the sets of Fukrey 3. She is also gearing up for her role in the biopic drama based on the life of adult film actor Shakeela. Helmed by Indrajit Lankesh, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Rajeev Ravindranathan, Vicky Kadian and others.

Also Read | Richa Chadha resumes shooting for her web series with all precautions amid pandemic

Also Read | Ali Fazal's random appreciation post for Richa Chadha is all about love; see post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.