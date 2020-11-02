Richa Chadha Poses With Beau Ali Fazal On Red Carpet Of El Gouna Film Festival

Richa Chadha recently took to Instagram to share a picture with beau Ali Fazal at the closing ceremony of El Gouna Film Festival. Both Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were spotted posing at the red carpet as they graced the ceremony. The actor was spotted wearing a grey coloured gown with golden detailing over it while Ali Fazal donned an all-black look in ethnic kurta pyjama.

Richa Chadha shared the picture by giving little insights about how all precautions were taken on the red carpet. She mentioned that the red carpet was preceded by a COVID test for all the attendees especially the outstation ones. She also mentioned that they were playing super safe only with negatives. Fans in a huge number complimented Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's photos and their overall attire. Take a look:

Richa Chadha flaunts her ethnic outfit

In the recent past, Richa Chadha shared a bunch of pictures where she was seen flaunting an ethnic outfit. The actor was spotted donning a yellow striped saree which was draped as a lungi. She paired it with an embroidered waist cut-out blouse. The actor added statement earrings and completed her look with open hair. Richa Chadha donned the outfit for an interview with Ali Fazal for the Egyptian Press. She also tagged her outfit as 'perfect' as she wanted something ethnic and colourful. Take a look at Richa Chadha's photos.

Richa’s post about El Gouna Film Festival

The actor is attending the film festival in Egypt and took to her Instagram to share glimpses from a special screening of a Charlie Chaplin movie that was played along with live music. She shared the experience of watching this through her Instagram and mentioned how ‘Art is Therapy'. Her caption said – “Thank you for this beautiful experience @elgounafilmfestivalofficial ! We watched a film that is 100 years old with live music...MAGIC! Thank you Charlie Chaplin... If only we'd told more stories of softer men, men who held orphans with love...the world would have turned out very different. âÂ¤ï¸ÂWith peak nostalgia and gratitude... Sigh ! Art is therapy.”

