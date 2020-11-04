Neha Dhupia's 'NoFilterNeha 5' Has Pankaj Tripathi Revealing His Worst Audition And More

Neha Dhupia, the popular Bollywood actor and supermodel, has been hosting a true-blue Bollywood podcast called NoFilterNeha. The fifth season of the show was held digitally, connecting the host and the guest celebrities through a video call. Recently, one of the most popular actors from the Indian television and web-series industry, Pankaj Tripathi appeared on NoFilterNeha season 5, revealing his worst audition and more as he got candid with Neha Dhupia. Read further ahead to know more about what happened on NoFilterNeha season 5 with actor Pankaj Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi on NoFilterNeha season 5

Neha Dhupia is one of the active celebrities on social media. Neha Dhupia is not only a very popular artist in the Indian entertainment industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Neha Dhupia never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the upcoming episode of Neha Dhupia’s No Filter Neha 5 that has Pankaj Tripathi appearing on the show as the celebrity guest.

In the video, Neha Dhupia can be seen greeting Pankaj Tripathi, who reveals that he has turned a little spiritual during the lockdown. Just as Neha Dhupia asked Pankaj Tripathi about his worst audition, the actor said that there were many times when before even giving the audition, he would get rejected. The casting lady used to call him “not fit”.

Neha Dhupia asked Pankaj Tripathi about his beginning as an actor when he was in his village and was cast to play the character of a woman. Pankaj Tripathi said that in that movie he had also done a 'naagin' dance, wearing the clothes of a snake, that was really liked and appreciated by the audience. In good humour, Pankaj Tripathi revealed that after he portrayed this character many people had told him that he dances really well and if he goes to Mumbai that he can beat many female actors.

All about 'NoFilterNeha'

In 2016, Neha Dhupia hosted a Bollywood podcast called No Filter Neha on the Indian music app Saavn. On her show, Neha interviews Bollywood celebrities, who spill lesser-known facts about their personal lives. The show received positive reviews, with over 2.3 million listeners the year it was launched. Now, since the global pandemic, the host has been holding interviews and getting into candid conversations with celebrities for No Filter Neha 5 digitally, through video calls, that she later uploads on the application.

