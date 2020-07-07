Ali Fazal's Miniature Makes Richa Chadha, Atul Kasbekar & Others Go 'wow, Exquisite'

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal added a photo of a sketch to his Instagram media feed. The sketch, made by an artist name Sushmit Kishore, is a miniature version. Giving an insight into the sketch of Ali Fazal's sketch, the photo also mentioned the size of the sketch, that is 7.5*7mm.

Ali Fazal reshared the picture and wrote a caption for it. His caption read, "Can i just have you for myself @sushmitkishore .. and call this Project 1. Thank you . Nice one!!" As soon as Ali added the artwork to his media wall, his girlfriend Richa Chadha, co-star Shriya Pilgaonkar, and friend Atul Kasbekar, among many others reacted to it. Scroll down to see Ali Fazal's mini version.

Ali Fazal's miniature photo

Within an hour the picture bagged more than 31k likes and is still counting. Along with his fans, Richa Chadha also praised the work in the comments section as she wrote, "Wow ! Exquisite !". On the other site, his House Arrest co-star Shriya Pilgaonkar also agreed with Richa and wrote, "Wow . This is so cool" Meanwhile, his friend Atul Kasbekar complimented it too and said "Fabulous".

Besides his social media posts, the Mirzapur actor has often grabbed the attention for his upcoming projects and fun banter with ladylove Richa Chadha. Recently, he made the headlines when Richa Chadha revealed that she thought he was odd when she met him on the set of their first collaboration, starring Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat. While talking to a leading news portal, Ali narrated a funny story about how once he randomly asked Richa for a cup of coffee.

Talking about their marriage plans, the duo was planning to take the marriage vows but the nationwide-lockdown due to the pandemic led to changes. According to a PTI report, the actors' spokesperson said, "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively."

