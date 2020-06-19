Kajol Pens Heart-melting Post For Her Father, Wishes Him 'Happy Father's Day' In Advance

Kajol has been a very important part of the Bollywood industry for almost three decades now. Having touched sky-high success, Kajol has always shown dedication towards her work. However, Kajol’s fans must be aware of the fact that along with being hardworking and career-oriented, she is also a complete family girl.

Born to movie director and producer, Shomu Mukerji and actor, Tanuja Mukerji, Kajol has always made headlines for constantly showing her love for her family in front of the world. Recently, Kajol posted a throwback picture of wishing her father, who is now no more, a very Happy Father's Day in advance. Kajol has given the post a heart-wrenching caption. Read ahead to know-

Kajol’s heart-melting post for her father

Kajol has been fairly active on social media. On June 19, 2020, Kajol took to her official Instagram account to make a post for Happy Father's Day, in advance. She uploaded a video that consisted of a compilation of her pictures with her father, sister, and mother.

Kajol’s caption touched everyone’s heart, as her caption read, “So today I want to take this opportunity and tell all the fathers out there to give this precious gift to their little girls 'BELIEF', its the most powerful magic there is. Believe in your daughters so fiercely that they know, that's what they should be looking for in the world and they shouldn't ever settle for less. Not be pressurized by society, family or anything else. Give them the power of 'Self-belief' #BelieveInThem #HappyFathersDayInAdvance #BestKindOfMagic”.

Shomu Mukerji left the world in 2008, but every time someone mentions him, Kajol has only good and funny stories to share about him. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Kajol revealed that her father had almost named her Mercedes. The actor said that her daddy actually wanted to name her Mercedes as he loved the name Mercedes. The owner of Mercedes, the car-manufacturing company, named his company after his daughter. So Kajol’s father always thought if the owner of the company can name his daughter Mercedes, so can he.

She had further added that her mom and dad had quite a fight on this. But her mom told him that it was not going to happen. Reminiscing old days, Kajol had also shared that her father would sing this song for her often, “You look like an angel, you walk like an angel, you talk like an angel... but you're the devil in disguise”.

