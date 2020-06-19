Kriti Sanon Shares Screenshot Of Her Throwback Tweet; Asks 'Can We Skip The Rest Of 2020'?

The year 2020 has been a miserable one for the world due to pandemic and so many people suffering from it. However, the year 2020 has been even worse for the Indian entertainment industry. In a span of 3 months, the industry has lost several big stars and left the fans and film fraternity devastated.

Kriti Sanon wants to 'Skip the year 2020'

Kriti Sanon recently shared a screenshot of her older tweet, where she had written about skipping the year 2020. The tweet was from June 1, 2020. After her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, Kriti Sanon has been mourning over his death. Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left everyone shocked beyond words. The actor was found dead in his Bandra home, Mumbai after he died by suicide.

Earlier, in the month of June, Kriti Sanon had taken to her social media handles to express how she is missing going to work and cannot wait to go on shoots. Her tweet earlier was in the context of how the year 2020 has been one where it seems that time is just passing by and people are unable to live their lives. However, she recently shared a screenshot of the same tweet and expressed how badly she wants the year 2020 to get over.

Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta

Raabta was a Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer. The film released in the year 2017 was directed by Dinesh Vijan and was written by Siddharth-Garima. The film was an action-romance film, which explored connections between human souls who have been together in past lives as well. The film was well-received by critics and fans alike, however, did not do very well at the box office.

Kriti Sanon's Career

On another note, in the year 2019, Kriti Sanon had 4 back-to-back releases. These were namely, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Panipat, and Housefull 4. Reportedly, Kriti Sanon was working in an upcoming film, Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar. The film stars Kriti Sanon in the lead with Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.

Career of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor was last seen in Chhichhore which was a hit film at the box office. The actor had shared the big screen with Shraddha Kapoor, Naveen Polishetty, and Varun Sharma in supporting cast.

Sushant Singh Rajput would be seen next in an upcoming movie, Dil Bechara. The movie is an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars. The actor shared the silver screen with Sanjana Sanghi.

