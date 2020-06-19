Check Out Jimmy Sheirgill's Net Worth As His New Web Series 'Your Honor' Hits The Bullseye

Jimmy Sheirgill is an Indian actor and producer who works in Hindi and Punjabi films. He made his debut with the film Maachis in 1996. Ever since then, the actor has done a slew of movies in his career. Here's a look at Jimmy Sheirgill's net worth in 2020.

Jimmy Sheirgill's net worth in 2020

As per several reports, Jimmy Sheirgill's net worth is approximately Rs 76.14 crore ($10 Million). After the film Maachis in 1996, Jimmy Sheirgill graced the silver screen with Jahan Tum Le Chalo. However, he rose to fame after starring in the superhit movie, Mohabbatein in 2000. His performance in the film Mohabbatein was very well received as fans loved his charming persona.

Also Read | Your Honor Review: Jimmy Shergill As A Scrupulous Judge Manages To Wring Out Empathy

Mohabbatein reportedly became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. Following its debacle, Jimmy did movies like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Hum Tum among others.

However, his film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S in 2003 once again hit the bullseye. Jimmy Sheirgill's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge as the film was a huge success. Not only then, but the movie remains to be a hit even today. Jimmy Sheirgill's net worth is also apprehensive of his production.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon' net worth continues to scale new heights from 'Patthar Ke Phool' to 'KGF2'

Jimmy Sheirgill's movies

In 2005, Jimmy Sheirgill dipped his toes in the Punjabi film industry and made his debut with the flick, Yaaran Naal Baharan. The actor was unstoppable, as he managed to carve a niche for himself in the Punjabi film fraternity. His back to back movies like Mannat, Tera Mera Ki Rishta, Munde U.K. De, Mel Karade Rabba, Dharti, Saadi Love Story among others also was well received by the audience.

Sheirgill's notable work in films like Wednesday! and Special 26 was critically acclaimed too. Jimmy Sheirgill's movies like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, My Name Is Khan, and Tanu Weds Manu: Returns, all of these reportedly rank among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The actor has also bagged laurels in his stellar career.

Also Read | 'Kedarnath' producers Abhishek Kapoor & wife Pragya's career net worth details; read

Jimmy Sheirgill, who was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, is now winning hearts with his role in the web series titled Your Honor unveiled on SonyLIV. The story of the show revolves around a judge who puts family before principles as his son is entangled a hit-and-run case. Here's a glimpse.

Also Read | Real Life 'Veere' Sonam Kapoor & Rhea's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Read

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.